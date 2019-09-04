Menu
Patient airlifted after highway rollover
Breaking

Woman airlifted after Bruce Hwy rollover

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Sep 2019 9:10 PM | Updated: 4th Sep 2019 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been cut from a car after a crash on the Brice Highway near Tiaro on Tuesday night. 

A 23 year old woman has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs.

A 23 year old man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the car rolled and the two were encapsulated for a short time before being rescued.

Tow trucks are currently at the scene.

One lane of the highway has reopened but delays are expected.  

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY service crews are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Tiaro.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said one person had been seriously injured in a rollover near the Bauple turnoff about 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the person would be airlifted from the scene.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions and lengthy delays are expected.

More to come.

