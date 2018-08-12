Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: One dead after crash on Burnett Highway

Christian Berechree
MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by and
12th Aug 2018 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

ONE person has died after a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a motorist had died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The highway is closed in a northbound direction between Tansey and Gayndah, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

QPS advises motorists should use Murgon-Gayndah Rd as a diversion.

This stretch of highway has been the site of multiple fatalities in the past 12 months.

More information to come.

burnett highway burnett highway crash car crash tansey crash
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Bridge to breakwall walk for Biala

    premium_icon Bridge to breakwall walk for Biala

    News Before the walk the crowd was warmed up with some zumba exercises and a few rounds of belly laughs.

    • 12th Aug 2018 2:20 PM
    Carefree Casino Cup

    premium_icon Carefree Casino Cup

    News Big Dry forgotten as punters-a-plenty splurge at the Cup

    • 12th Aug 2018 12:54 PM
    TRAGIC SEARCH: Friends find missing man's body

    TRAGIC SEARCH: Friends find missing man's body

    News The identity yet to be confirmed, but is believed to be missing man

    Lismore cattle breeder spots success at the Ekka

    Lismore cattle breeder spots success at the Ekka

    News Speckled cattle catch the Ekka judges' attention

    Local Partners