Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Truck fire
News

BREAKING: One man suffers burns in homeless shelter fire

Alison Paterson
by
20th Mar 2018 5:55 PM

A MAN has been treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation near the disused railway station in Lismore.

Fire crews were called out late this afternoon and came upon a blaze among a rubbish pile and disused truck used as a homeless shelter.

At first there were fears that there may be LPG cyclinders among the belongings, but fire crews managed to extingush the blaze quickly.

Three fire trucks, ambulance and police attended the scene and one man was treated for minor injuries at the scene and then transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

A fire at a homeless camp in South Lismore
A fire at a homeless camp in South Lismore Alison Paterson
fire homelessness
Lismore Northern Star
$1.6 million Woodburn project on the table

$1.6 million Woodburn project on the table

Council News RICHMOND Valley councillors will tonight discuss plans to revitalise the foreshore.

Former Lismore gynaecologist to stand trial on all charges

Former Lismore gynaecologist to stand trial on all charges

Crime Glenn Allan Taylor accused of sexually assaulting female patients

Four accused of Casino drug operation face court

Four accused of Casino drug operation face court

Crime They have all been charged in relation to the manufacture of ice

CTP refunds: when and how you can get them

CTP refunds: when and how you can get them

Politics $29 million will be returned to Northern NSW vehicle owners

Local Partners