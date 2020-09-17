UPDATE: New Tweed mayor's opening address

UPDATE:

TWEED'S new mayor Chris Cherry had thanked her colleagues, the outgoing mayor and the community in her opening address.

"I am honoured you have put their faith in me," Mayor Cherry said.

She said under Cr Kaite Milne's reign as mayor the Tweed had established a strong reputation of sustainability.

Mayor Cherry responded to concerns raised earlier this week by those who would see a mayor elected by the shire's residents rather than other councillors.

"I think if we did have a popular elected mayor it would be Cr Milne," she said.

"Her dedication to the community and nature and her willingness to go into bat for the issues the community believe in is commendable.

"I want people to be proud of their council who stands up for them and defends their rights and the way we look after our land.

"I think now more than ever the community is looking for us to unite and leave political differences at the door to work together as a team and provide the solutions we need as best as we can."

New deputy mayor Reece Brynes thanked his colleagues for their unanimous support.

"To Cr Milne I would like to say what a good job you have done over the last five years, at time we have butted heads but always stayed mates," he said.

"I know you always have the people of the shire and their best interest in your heart. I thank you for your service and the job you have done in what has been a challenging term with floods, fires and COVID."

EARLIER:

CHRIS Cherry is the new mayor of Tweed and Cr Reece Byrnes will be deputy mayor.

Tweed Shire councillors voted for their leader in an open vote by raising their hands on videolink in an extraordinary virtual council meeting this afternoon.

Two nominations for the position of mayor were received from Cr Warren Polglase, who nominated himself, and Cr Chris Cherry, nominated by current mayor Katie Milne.

Cr Pryce Allsop and Cr Polglase voted for Cr Polglase.

Cr James Owen, Cr Milne, Cr Ron Cooper and Cr Brynes voted for Cr Cherry.

The only deputy mayor nomination was Cr Byrnes.

Incumbent mayor Milne confirmed earlier this week she would not be nominating for the position to allow extra time to spend with her ill mother.

Normally, the mayor's position is for two years and the deputy mayor is for one year.

This term of the Mayor will be for 12 months as a council election is due in September 2021, having been postponed due to COVID-19.