TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn before 6am on Monday, 9th September, 2019.
Breaking

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
9th Sep 2019 6:19 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM

TRAFFIC is affected after three vehicles were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the incident which occurred approximately 10km south of Woodburn shortly before 6am.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions with motorists advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

