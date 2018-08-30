Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Breaking

One taken to hospital after crash on Bruce Hwy

Melanie Plane
by
29th Aug 2018 2:27 PM

UPDATE 3.30PM: ONE person has been transported to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Wran Creek. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 3PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service are at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway. 

Paramedics are assessed those involved, with early reports that all patients are in stable conditions. 

BREAKING 2.25PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Rockhampton.

Initial information suggests multiple vehicles have crashed on the Bruce Hwy at Wran Creek.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance crews are en route.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been seriously injured.

Motorists in the area should drive to the conditions and expect delays.

bruce highway queensland police st lawrence crash traffic
Mackay Daily Mercury

