Two trucks involved in crash on Bruce Hwy at Tiaro
UPDATE: Two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.
A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway.
The exact nature of the incident was not known.
Both lanes of the highway were affected on Thursday night.
A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.
She said no injuries had been reported.
EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Tiaro.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed crews were in attendance but said no details from the scene were available.
The crash happened about 8.45pm.