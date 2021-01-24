Menu
Robert Weber was found on Sunday morning more than two weeks after he was last seen at Kilkivan.
News

BREAKING: Missing man found after search called off

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 3:15 PM
Premium Content

Missing man Robert Weber has been found on a rural property three days after the search was called off following his disappearance near Kilkivan.

Mr Weber was found sitting near a dam about 9am on Sunday morning by a property owner.

The 58-year-old had been missing since January 6, last seen leaving a Kilkivan hotel with his dog.

Police said Mr Weber's car had reportedly gotten bogged on a road he was unfamiliar with.

Mr Weber survived by drinking dam water and eating mushrooms. Picture: QPS
"He remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water," police said.

" He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms.

"The dog has not been located."

He was taken to hospital having suffered from exposure but was otherwise "safe and well".

Gympie Times

