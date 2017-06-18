21°
BREAKING: Missing father and son could be in Lismore

Alina Rylko
| 18th Jun 2017 2:50 PM
The 8-year-old boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, 100cm tall, heavy build and brown hair.
The 8-year-old boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, 100cm tall, heavy build and brown hair. Queensland Police

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance to help locate a missing father and son from Mount Gravatt.

They were sighted in Lismore on June 13 however it is unknown if they remain in the Northern NSW area or have returned to Brisbane.

They are believed to be travelling and sleeping in the man's white 2011 ford Transit van with Queensland registration 065RTG.

Family last saw the pair at the Mount Gravatt Lookout at 4.30pm on Friday June 9.

However, he and the boy have not spoken to family since June 10.

Police and family hold concerns for their welfare due to the absence of contact being out of character.

Missing man: Ken Dixon.
Missing man: Ken Dixon.

The 56-year-old man, Ken Dixon, is described as Caucasian in appearance, 163 cm tall, slim build and grey hair.

The 8-year-old boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, 100cm tall, heavy build and brown hair.

Any members of the public who may have information in relation to the whereabouts of Mr Dixon and the boy are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks ken dixon missing dad and son missing persons northern rivers crime

