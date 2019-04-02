UPDATE: Police investigating possible mental health threat

UPDATE 12.10PM: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Executive Director Acute Hospital and Community Services Debbie Carroll confirmed there was a possible threat at the hospital.

"This morning, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service received information about a possible threat to staff at the Bundaberg Mental Health Inpatient Unit," she said.

"The threat does not come from anyone currently at the inpatient unit.

"As a precautionary measure, WBHHS followed its emergency procedures by issuing a Code Black for the Bundaberg Mental Health Inpatient Unit and calling the Queensland Police Service for assistance.

"The QPS is now investigating the incident, but have advised they do not believe there is an immediate threat to our staff. While investigations continue, the QPS continues to offer support and presence on the Bundaberg Hospital campus.

"WBHHS wishes to state clearly that Bundaberg Hospital is not currently on lockdown and reassure our community that we are continuing to provide care to our patients."



UPDATE 11.52AM: Bundaberg police Senior Segeant Michael McGarry said police were working to confirm whether a man could have been a threat to safety at the hospital's mental health wing.

A call was received by a secondary mental health provider, that a man was agitated and possibly attending the unit.

The man had attended the unit previously.

Police spoke to multiple attendants, trying to confirm information.

Police are currently attending multiple addresses trying to locate person in question.

Police will be attempting to visit the person in question.

Police say there was no bomb threat but there are unconfirmed threats of a weapon possibly being involved.

Plain clothes police arrive.

It can be confirmed that no person was at the hospital threatening anyone.

Bundaberg Hospital has wound down its lockdown as of about 15 minutes ago.

UPDATE 11.49AM: Bundaberg Police are set to hold a press conference on the incident.

Snr Sgt McGarry talks to the media.

UPDATE 11.27AM: The NewsMail understands a code black was called at the Bundaberg Hospital, however a spokesman said the threat wasn't as immediate as it may seem.

The Bundaberg Hospital building has been confirmed as not being in lockdown, with the status of the mental health wing not yet clear.

A response from the hospital will be made public shortly.

Plain clothes police arrive.

UPDATE 11.25AM: Plain clothes police have arrived on scene.

UPDATE 11.20AM: A witness at the scene told the NewsMail that the main Bundaberg Hospital building had been in lockdown for around 10 minutes before it was reopened.

The witness was on the second floor of the hospital at the time and said staff acted calmly and professionally in the wake of the situation.

Outside the mental health unit.

It has not yet been confirmed if the mental health section of the hospital is currently in lockdown or not.

EARLIER: The mental health wing of the Bundaberg Hospital is in lockdown as a mental health situation unfolds.

Police on scene.

At this stage it is unclear what has happened but it is believed police are attending.

More to follow.