Police are currently executing several search warrants.
BREAKING: Massive police operation across 3 states

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jun 2020 9:25 AM
NSW Police are searching several properties across three states this morning as part of ongoing investigations.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the massive police operation was currently underway.

"Several search warrants are currently underway in Northern NSW, South East Queensland and Victoria in relation to an ongoing investigation by Richmond Police District and State Crime Command Criminal Group Squad," she said.

More information to come.

