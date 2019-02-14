Menu
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh
News

BREAKING: Mary St business evicted in latest Stirling saga

Frances Klein
by
14th Feb 2019 12:22 PM
RENOWNED Gympie business Hampton and Harlow has been evicted from its Mary St premises today by receivers.

Shop fittings, furniture and merchandise were loaded into a removalist truck this morning from the centrally-located boutique that housed the luxurious Hampton and Harlow homewares store, adjoining coffee hub and upstairs hairdressing salon Hair by Hampton.

The store was also an outlet for Hampton and Harlow Equestrian clothing collection

Receivers Cor Cordis were appointed to the property at 62-76 Mary St in November last year, following the liquidation of Stirling Investments Qld four months ago.

 

While the company confirmed they served eviction notices on two tenancies at the Mary St properties they could not discuss the circumstances surrounding the move.

"We will not be commenting further on that decision at this stage," Cor Cordis partner Darryl Kirk said.

"It is our intention to take the property to the market this year.

"In the meantime we are seeking tenants for three retail shops on Mary St to join the Bendigo Bank in this prime location in Gympie."

 

Gympie Times

