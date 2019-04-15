UPDATE: M'boro arrest leads to discovery of gunshot wound

UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Maryborough police was later found to have a suspected gunshot injury.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media she the man had been taken into custody in regards to another matter and it was only back at the watchhouse that police discovered his wound.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to scene and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

EARLIER: A man believed to have suffered a gunshot injury has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how the man's injury had been discovered, but he had been taken from Maryborough police watchhouse to the hospital yesterday after police discovered the leg injury.



Paramedics were called to the scene to give the man treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where it happened," the spokeswoman said.