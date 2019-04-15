Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

UPDATE: M'boro arrest leads to discovery of gunshot wound

Carlie Walker
by
15th Apr 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Maryborough police was later found to have a suspected gunshot injury.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media she the man had been taken into custody in regards to another matter and it was only back at the watchhouse that police discovered his wound.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to scene and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

EARLIER: A man believed to have suffered a gunshot injury has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how the man's injury had been discovered, but he had been taken from Maryborough police watchhouse to the hospital yesterday after police discovered the leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene to give the man treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where it happened," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

fcpolice gunshot maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The big decision Ballina council made in just 19 minutes

    premium_icon The big decision Ballina council made in just 19 minutes

    Council News COUNCILLORS met on Monday afternoon to discuss an issue that has been hurting businesses.

    Thunderstorms possible as wet weather change looms

    Thunderstorms possible as wet weather change looms

    Weather The Northern Rivers is bracing for a wet week

    Man accused of throwing objects at police during pursuit

    premium_icon Man accused of throwing objects at police during pursuit

    Crime The pursuit happened on the Bruxner Highway at Casino

    German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    premium_icon German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    News 'Positive results' from initial core samples