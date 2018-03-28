BREAKING: Man trapped in four-car crash near hospital

There has been a four-car crash on Ewingsdale Rd at Byron Bay.

There has been a four-car crash on Ewingsdale Rd at Byron Bay.

A MAN is still trapped following a four-car pile up on Ewingsdale Rd at Byron Bay this afternoon.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash at 3.20pm.

The crash scene is 200m east of Byron Central Hospital.

Paramedics are now at the scene and are treating a 49-year-old man with an arm injury, while a 51-year-old man complaining of leg injuries remains trapped in his vehicle.

Both men are conscious and breathing, with the crash described as a "low speed impact".

More information to come.