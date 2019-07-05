Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon.
CURRA RESCUE: A man in his 40s is being airlifted to a hospital after falling off a ladder in Curra earlier this afternoon. Tobi Loftus
News

BREAKING: Man to be airlifted after serious ladder fall

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING 2:50pm: A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to an area north of Gympie this afternoon.

A man in his 40s is believed to have fallen off a ladder at a private property in Curra at 1.55pm.

The rescue helicopter landed at Chatsworth State School Oval as it was the best possible landing for the helicopter. The Queensland Ambulance Service has just arrived at the school ready to transport the man.

The man suffered serious head and face injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It's not sure at what height the man fell, but it was labelled a "fall from height."

It's not yet known what hospital the man will be airlifted to.

More information to come.

curra curra fall ladder fall lifeflight helicopter queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

    premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

    Crime THE Evans Head woman will face 330 fraud charges, after she allegedly transferred money from the business to her own accounts.

    • 5th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    premium_icon Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    Crime MAN had a schooner, a game of two-up, then made explosive threat

    'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    premium_icon 'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    News "We've been going through a rough patch... this will do so much"