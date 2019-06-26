Menu
Man suffers serious injuries in boat explosion

by Talisa Eley
26th Jun 2019 3:12 PM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital with serious burns after a boat fire on the northern Gold Coast.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the ferocious blaze in the boatyard at the Runaway Bay Marina just before 1pm.

Fire crews said the boat, which was inside a shed at the time, erupted into flames, causing serious burns to a 30-year-old man who was nearby at the time.

Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Operations Supervisor Jay Nevins said the man suffered significant burns.

"(He) suffered burns to approximately 30 per cent of his total body area," he said.

It is unclear what caused the Mustang fishing boat to catch alight, but firefighters said the blaze ripped through the vessel in mere minutes.

 

Ambulance crews respond to a boat explosion at Hollywell, Gold Coast. Picture: Dean Shelton
Smoke filled the shed, before breaking into flames, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

There were reports of an explosion before crews arrived.

The man suffered major burns to his face, arms and legs and has been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was conscious and breathing as he was being assessed by paramedics, but the burns were serious and he was being rushed to hospital "under lights and sirens".

