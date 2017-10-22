24°
UPDATED: A man's body has been found at Fingal headland

UPDATED, 2.14pm:

AFTER a desperate search by emergency services, a man's body has been retrieved from the water at Fingal Headland.

INITIAL REPORT, 12.29pm:

EMERGENCY services are scouring the coastline at Fingal Head on the NSW far north coast, looking for a man who went missing in the surf earlier today.

A NSW police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Fingal Headland just after 11.30am following reports a man had become distressed in the water.

Police have been told a man was body boarding when he lost his board and attempted to climb onto the rocks.

A search for a 20-year-old man has commenced with assistance from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command polce and surf lifesavers.

Ryan Martin, 30, died last year off the same headland, trying to rescue a 10-year-old girl swept out to sea.

