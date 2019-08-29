Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

breaking news tractor westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment BUSHFIRES have already caused devastation to parts of the Northern Rivers -- now it's time to take a look at the outlook.

    Heartbreaking image shortlisted for prestigious award

    premium_icon Heartbreaking image shortlisted for prestigious award

    News Northern Star's photographer took the image at the Tabulam fires

    School fire: Full brief of evidence filed by police

    premium_icon School fire: Full brief of evidence filed by police

    Crime The accused remains in custody facing eight separate charges

    Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    premium_icon Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    Crime He intimidated police, was caught with drugs and drove while banned