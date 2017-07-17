UPDATE: Man walked out of national park by paramedics

UPDATE 4pm: A FIRST responder was winched in from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to the base of Protesters Falls to assist a 37-year-old hiker, who had suffered a medical condition and fallen onto rocks.

Man was treated by the paramedic, who later assisted him walk out of the park.

The man's injuries were minor and he was transported by road Ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 2pm: PARAMEDICS treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, who was injured during a hike within the Nightcap National Park.



The man, aided by paramedics, was walked out from a section of the park called Protesters Falls.



NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to Terania Creek Rd, The Channon about 1.20pm to reports a man had suffered a medical episode which resulted in a head injury.



It is unknown at this stage whether the man will be transported to hospital.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are rushing by foot to the aid of a man who has been injured during a hike near The Channon.

Police and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are headed out to Protesters Falls where a 37-year-old man has reportedly suffered a medical condition and fallen onto the rocks.

It is understood the injured man may need to be winched out from the scene due to the remote location where he fell.