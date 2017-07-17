22°
News

UPDATE: Man walked out of national park by paramedics

Claudia Jambor
| 17th Jul 2017 2:02 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4pm: A FIRST responder was winched in from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to the base of Protesters Falls to assist a 37-year-old hiker,  who had suffered a medical condition and fallen onto rocks.

Man was treated by the paramedic, who later assisted him walk out of the park.

The man's injuries were minor and he was transported by road Ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 2pm: PARAMEDICS treated a man, believed to be in his 30s, who was injured during a hike within the Nightcap National Park.

The man, aided by paramedics, was walked out from a section of the park called Protesters Falls.

NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to Terania Creek Rd, The Channon about 1.20pm to reports a man had suffered a medical episode which resulted in a head injury. 

It is unknown at this stage whether the man will be transported to hospital. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are rushing by foot to the aid of a man who has been injured during a hike near The Channon.

Police and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are headed out to Protesters Falls where a 37-year-old man has reportedly suffered a medical condition and fallen onto the rocks.

It is understood the injured man may need to be winched out from the scene due to the remote location where he fell.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fall injury northern rivers emergency protertor falls westpac life saver rescue helicopter

‘DEVASTATED’: BP owner to farewell ‘community business’

‘DEVASTATED’: BP owner to farewell ‘community business’

OWNERS of family-owned business shell-shocked as they reluctantly prepare to close their doors next month after nearly a decade.

UPDATE: Highway damaged by Summerland Way truck rollover

CLOSED: Due to Anzac Day services, several roads will be closed in the North Burnett region.

Diversions in place after truck crash blocks road

Greens leader to visit party heartlands in Northern Rivers

IN TOWN: Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale will visit the Byron Shire on Sunday.

Richard Di Natale to campaign against Adani, share party vision

Concessional loans open for eligible farm businesses

FARM RELIEF: Farmers doing it tough can apply for financial assistance as part of the 2017-18 Farm Business Concessional Loans Scheme in New South Wales,

Farmers now have $20 million in concessional loans available

Local Partners

Lismore flood adapted into theatre production

IT took a Lismore playwright just 24 hours to craft the widespread devastation of the North Coast floods into a powerful play.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Byron band get huge crowd for Australian headline tour

In Hearts Wake play The Tivoli in Brisbane on the Ark tour.

The Ark wrapped up in Brisbane and we were there

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!