Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps
Breaking

BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

Leighton Smith
by
26th Apr 2019 12:23 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET conditions have resulted in a vehicle colliding with a tree in North Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.45am on Dee St, Koongal.

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews are all currently attending the crash scene.

 

KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road.
KOONGAL CRASH: A vehicle has collided with a tree on Dee St, blocking the road. Google Maps

 

A QAS spokesperson said they were treating male who was free from the vehicle but bleeding from the head with a possible broken knee.

A QPS spokesperson said Dee St is completely blocked to traffic and the Forensic Crash Investigation unit had been called in.

crash editors picks injury
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    24 missions in 4 days: Busy time for rescue chopper

    24 missions in 4 days: Busy time for rescue chopper

    News IT WAS one of the busiest weekends on record for the helicopter service.

    Sun peeps out from behind clouds, but how long will it last?

    premium_icon Sun peeps out from behind clouds, but how long will it last?

    Weather A mixed bag of weather conditions forecast for the next week

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:59 PM
    HOUSE FIRE: Forensic investigations under way at Casino

    premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Forensic investigations under way at Casino

    Breaking Police said it appeared the blaze was suspicious

    Community protests over Labor's latest gas pipeline promise

    premium_icon Community protests over Labor's latest gas pipeline promise

    Politics "It would make the Adani mine look small in comparison.”

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM