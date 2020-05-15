Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
Crime

Man found dead on street in Townsville CBD

by SAM FLANAGAN
15th May 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located deceased on Townsville's busiest street just after sunrise this morning.

The body was found on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St by civilians as they went about their morning business.

Police were notified of the man around 6.20am, with emergency services rushing to the location.

The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.
The police at the scene of the deceased body on the corner of Flinders St and Fletcher St.

Emergency services initiated CPR on the man but he was not able to be revived.

Police aren't treating the death as suspicious at this stage but are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

Police are currently waiting for the undertakers to remove the body.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

MORE TO COME

Emergency services on scene.
Emergency services on scene.

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Man found dead on Flinders Street

More Stories

breaking news death editors picks flinders street townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Cafes and restaurants opening today

        FULL LIST: Cafes and restaurants opening today

        News COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease today, but where can you go?

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News Data shows huge economic impact that crashes have on our community

        Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        News "There will be a lot of traffic lights compared to 10 years ago"