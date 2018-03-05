Menu
CAR DEATH: Police reported a man was found dead in his car in Ballina early on Monday morning. Marc Stapelberg
News

BREAKING: Man found dead in his car

Alison Paterson
5th Mar 2018 7:22 AM

A MAN has been found dead in his car early this morning.

Ballina police report the 75-year-old man, whose name has yet to be released, was discovered in his vehicle in Crane St around 7am on Monday.

There appear to be no suspicious circumstances.

Inspector Bruce McKenna said it appears the man, who had a history of ill-health, died of natural causes.

"It is unclear if he passed away this morning or has been there overnight," he said.

"Investigations are continuing."

More to come.

ballina death editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star
