PHOTOS: Man falls 10m down cliff onto rocks

A man has fallen 10m down a cliff onto rocks at a Byron Bay beach this afternoon.
Cathy Adams
Christian Morrow
Alison Paterson
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay this afternoon after a man fell 10m down a cliff onto rocks.

A witness said he saw the 24-year-old man climbing on the cliff between The Pass and Wategos.

The witness said the man lost his footing, slipped and fell about 5m, before falling a further 5m.

The man is not unconscious but badly shaken up and has some injuries, including a possible head injury and abrasions.

Surfers raised the alarm and alerted emergency services.

The man was stranded on the rocks and was attended to by paramedics.

At one stage, the rescue chopper was preparing to winch the man from the rocks, but he ended up walking out unaided.

An ambulance spokesman said paramedics were currently assessing the man's head and other injuries, before deciding on how best to transport him to hospital.

"Where he goes depends on whether the paramedics view the nature of his trauma," he said.

"He could be taken either Byron Bay or to Gold Coast Hospital via the Westpac Helicopter."

Brunswick Valley Rescue Squad was at the scene, along with four police cars and three ambulance vehicles.

Topics:  byron bay cliff the pass wategos beach westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star
