Jay Brogden.
Jay Brogden. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Man extradited in cold case investigation

Ashley Pillhofer
by
19th Mar 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man was extradited this morning as part of the investigation into the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007

The 33-year-old arrived in Brisbane today, extradited for a breach of parole following a stabbing incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

Earlier this month, police relaunched the cold-case investigation into Mr Brogden's murder. A billboard on the highway at Cannonvale was erected, urging passers by to consider if they had any information.

Mr Brogden was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007. A Coroner's report ruled he had most likely been met with foul play.

Homicide detectives and Whitsunday investigators said further information was generated as a result of the billboard.

"We continue to make inquiries with people who have provided us information we believe is crucial to the investigation. These inquiries have led us to Whitsundays, Townsville, Mackay, Gympie and Brisbane," a police spokesperson said.

"Although we are pleased with the information we have received, we still know there are people out there with knowledge of what happened to Jay Brogden and we urge them to talk to us now.

"The indemnity in place will only apply to those who come forward before we make an arrest for murder," Detective Inspector Hansen of the Homicide Group said.

Investigations remain ongoing.

cold case editors picks jay brogden whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

