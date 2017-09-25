BREAKING: Man's body retrieved off Cape Byron

A crime scene has been set up at The Pass at Byron Bay.

UPDATE, 10.30am: NSW Police Media said emergency services were called to The Pass at Byron Bay at 8.30am after reports of concern for welfare.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was retrieved from the water.

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the man's death.

The man has yet to be identified.

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE are on scene at Cape Byron this morning after a body was found floating in the water.

Garry Meredith from Surf Life Saving said lifesavers retrieved the body with the use of a jetski this morning.

He said the body was still in the water near The Pass.

Police are currently at the scene searching the area for further clues.

A crime scene has been set up.