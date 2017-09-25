35°
BREAKING: Man's body retrieved off Cape Byron

A crime scene has been set up at The Pass at Byron Bay.
A crime scene has been set up at The Pass at Byron Bay. Christian Morrow
JASMINE BURKE
by

UPDATE, 10.30am: NSW Police Media said emergency services were called to The Pass at Byron Bay at 8.30am after reports of concern for welfare.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was retrieved from the water.

Emergency services at The Pass.
Emergency services at The Pass. Christian Morrow

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the man's death.

The man has yet to be identified. 

A man's body was found very close to this area of beach at The Pass.
A man's body was found very close to this area of beach at The Pass. Christian Morrow

 

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE are on scene at Cape Byron this morning after a body was found floating in the water.

Garry Meredith from Surf Life Saving said lifesavers retrieved the body with the use of a jetski this morning.

He said the body was still in the water near The Pass.

Police are currently at the scene searching the area for further clues.

A crime scene has been set up.

A crime scene has been set up at The Pass at Byron Bay after a man's body was found on the rocks.
A crime scene has been set up at The Pass at Byron Bay after a man's body was found on the rocks. Christian Morrow

