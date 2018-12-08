Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope
A 64-YEAR old man will appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court, after being charged with the alleged murder of two people at Calliope.
The bodies of a 63-year old man and 60-year old woman were found at a caravan park on Stowe Road, Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after, a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.
The accused killer was later found at a nearby park just after midnight, where he willingly handed himself to police.
Police say all parties were known to each other.
The 64-year old man will face two counts of murder when he appears in court on Monday.