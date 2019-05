SHARK ATTACK: Paramedics are on their way to Yandaran where it is believed a man has been bitten by a shark.

SHARK ATTACK: Paramedics are on their way to Yandaran where it is believed a man has been bitten by a shark. File

Update:

A 53-YEAR-OLD man who was bitten by a shark at Yandaran is being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The man received a deep puncture wound to his right ankle.

Earlier:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to Yandaran where it is believed a 53-year-old man has been bitten by a shark.

It is reported the man has a deep laceration to his ankle.

It is unclear how big the shark was and the man is out of the water.

More to come.