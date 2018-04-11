Menu
BREAKING: Main Beach tragedy as man drowns in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

Witnesses who watched the scene unfold said they were shaken from seeing the ordeal. One witness said they watched emergency services try to resuscitate the man "for quite some time" before he was later taken away. 

Police are continuing their inquiries into how the man drowned. 

More details as they come to hand.
 

11AM

TRAGEDY struck on Yamba's Main Beach this morning as a man reportedly died from what police said was an apparent drowning.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said that emergency services were called to the beach around 9.30am to reports of a man struggling in the surf.

Paramedics were first on scene and monitored the situation, and a man believed to be in his 50s has reportedly died on scene.

Police and other emergency services are establishing the circumstances around the death and have urged anyone who was on or near the beach at the time to come forward and assist with investigations.

