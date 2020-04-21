Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore City Council has withdrawn its application to increase rates.
Lismore City Council has withdrawn its application to increase rates.
News

BREAKING: Lismore rate hike officially scrapped

Aisling Brennan
21st Apr 2020 9:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE controversial rate hike proposed by Lismore City Council has officially been withdrawn.

The council voted at the March 10 meeting to withdraw its application to IPART to implement a staggered increase of 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent over four years to fund an infrastructure and roads backlog.

IPART indicated on its website late Tuesday it had received a letter from the council dated April 3 to withdraw the plan to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years.

The letter, signed by Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham, stated the council was requesting the application be withdrawn following the March vote.

IPART has received official notification from Lismore City Council to withdraw its application to increase rates.
IPART has received official notification from Lismore City Council to withdraw its application to increase rates.

Published on the IPART website, in a handwritten notation, the letter was received by mail on April 21.

The Northern Star had previously reported, including on Tuesday morning, IPART was yet to receive formal notification the application would be withdrawn.

ipart lismore city council lismore rates rate rise special rates variation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It may take time to reinstate elective surgery

        premium_icon It may take time to reinstate elective surgery

        News THE National Cabinet has put elective surgery back on the table, but this may take some time to implement.

        Gov’t tracking app risk-free: cyber safety expert

        premium_icon Gov’t tracking app risk-free: cyber safety expert

        News A LOCAL cyber safety expert says she will be the first to download the new...

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        News SEARCH for wanted, possibly armed man believed to be cause of Monday’s major police...

        Will Rex Airlines start flights from Ballina airport?

        premium_icon Will Rex Airlines start flights from Ballina airport?

        News EVEN before COVID-19 hit, Rex decided to stop flying from Ballina, so what has...