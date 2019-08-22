Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga Chris Ison ROK130318csolar1
Breaking

BREAKING: Lauga fights back after integrity attack

Christine Mckee
by
22nd Aug 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLAIMS of a breach of property developer laws during a trip to China earlier this year have been denied by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga in Parliament this morning.

Ms Lauga said media reports did not set out the complete circumstances of the trip and that it was important she "correct certain matters".

Mrs Lauga flew to China with Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig and deputy mayor Nigel Hutton and the principals of two Yeppoon secondary colleges.

She said undertook the trip in her capacity as Assistant Minister for Education to, "amongst other things", sign a sister agreement on behalf of the Yeppoon State High School and Jiangsu Province Yangzhong Xinba Middle School.

"I paid my own airfares - a matter the article neglects to mention - (and) there was a process agreed upon where the Livingstone Shire Council would invoice me for accommodation costs," Mrs Lauga said.

"Upon receiving an invoice from the council, I paid this invoice.

"Upon completing an audit of my finances for last financial year, I became aware that the invoice received from the Livingstone Shire Council was missing reference to one night's accommodation.

"It was at this point I immediately remedied my register."

Mrs Lauga told Parliament the article failed to mention that the Electoral Commission Queensland website states that Members of Parliament are not considered to receive a political donation in circumstances where members receive modest hospitality, perishable food or tickets to sporting or cultural events (under $200 as a guide), of which have no enduring value, and are received during the course of official duty.

"On this basis I maintain that I have not breached the property developer laws," she said.

More Stories

brittany lauga mp chinese developers editors picks integrity saga queensland parliament
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    MOST WANTED: Nine people police want to speak with urgently

    premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police want to speak with urgently

    Crime IF you've seen any of these people, contact police immediately.

    COUNCIL DECIDES: Future of 'disco dong' hangs in the balance

    premium_icon COUNCIL DECIDES: Future of 'disco dong' hangs in the balance

    Council News The council will decide whether to keep the sculpture

    Gig guide: From Friendlyjordies to Jeff Lang

    premium_icon Gig guide: From Friendlyjordies to Jeff Lang

    Whats On All the entertainment you need to know about

    • 22nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Brush up on your spells, Harry Potter's back in town

    premium_icon Brush up on your spells, Harry Potter's back in town

    Whats On A sorting hat will allocate you into your Hogwarts's House

    • 22nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM