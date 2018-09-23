BREAKING: Kevin Hogan's fate decided after branch meeting

Page MP Kevin Hogan (on right) pictured at a Bexhill dairy farm earlier this month with Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud.

Page MP Kevin Hogan (on right) pictured at a Bexhill dairy farm earlier this month with Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud. Susanna Freymark

DESPITE whisperings he might be deposed following anger over his decision to sit on the crossbench, Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan has today been elected as The Nationals candidate for next year's election.

In a statement just released, Mr Hogan said he was "very humbled”.

"I would like to thank all Nationals members for their support and also the broader community who have twice elected me to represent them in Canberra," he said.

He said a lot had been achieved since he was elected in 2013 but there was "more to be done”.

"Over 400,000 jobs have been created in the last 12 months,” he said.

"Another 1000 local jobs are on the way after I announced $17 million in grants for nine job-creating projects such as the Medicinal Cannabis facility in Casino and the relocation to our community of the robotics firm Adaptapack.”

"Tens of millions of dollars have also been invested to improve large and small sporting and cultural facilities across our community, such as Oakes Oval, the Casino Drill Hall project, Maclean Riverside Precinct and the Woodburn Foreshore redevelopment.

"In 2013, we increased funding for the duplication of the Pacific Highway to stop fatalities. The result is the stretch between Woolgoolga and Ballina is already half complete and the number of crashes has plummeted. It will be finished by 2020 as promised with work on the Coffs Harbour bypass about to start.

"Working with local councils, we have also started to tackle the infrastructure backlog, investing $10 million to fix 20 of Kyogle's dangerous wooden bridges and given councils millions of dollars to help them maintain and repair their local roads.

"As well as delivering much needed projects and service, I will continue to stand up for our community in Parliament and put our community before party politics."

Mr Hogan drew attention and some criticism when he announced - before Malcolm Turnbull was ousted as Prime Minister - that a Federal Governmen leadership spill would see him take to the cross bench.

When parliament returned for its first sitting days since Scott Morrison became Prime Minister, he was true to his word.

But he's retained his loyalty to The Nationals throughout the process, and while he's taken a stand on upheaval in the government, it has been unclear what difference his shift to the cross bench would mean in practice.

Mr Hogan's statement also listed the following projects as achievements: