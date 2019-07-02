Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday.
ARREST: Homicide detectives from Brisbane arrested 69-year-old Benjamin Jansen in Bundaberg on Monday. contributed
Crime

Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

Katie Hall
by
2nd Jul 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg man charged with the 1976 cold case murder of Bowen resident Rex Kable Keen has fronted court.

Benjamin Jansen, 69, today appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 43 years after his alleged crime.

He was arrested by Brisbane homicide detectives yesterday.

Underneath his green watchhouse issue jumper, Jansen wore the blue Hawaiian-style shirt he was arrested in yesterday afternoon.

He made no application for bail.

Jansen's charges included one count of murder and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Jansen be remanded in custody until August 22.

Jansen will next appear in court via videolink.

More Stories

buncourt editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    premium_icon Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    Business A WOMAN has claimed she bought a meal from Lismore KFC that was not so finger-lickin' good.

    PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    Crime Blaze engulfed house despite best efforts from emergency services

    Driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

    premium_icon Driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

    Crime A Byron Man will face court for drink driving

    What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    premium_icon What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    Community Project aimed at reducing maintenance needs in the future