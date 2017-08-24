25°
BREAKING: Traffic chaos as storm hits Lismore

Hamish Broome
| 24th Aug 2017 3:17 PM Updated: 4:16 PM
FIRING LINE: Latest radar image from the Bureau of the storm cell heading east towards Ballina.
FIRING LINE: Latest radar image from the Bureau of the storm cell heading east towards Ballina. BOM

UPDATE 4.15pm: TRAFFIC chaos has been reported in the Lismore CBD during the passage of a severe burst of large hail.

The hail storm lasted less than 10 minutes but was marked by scenes of desperation in Lismore and drivers sought to get their cars undercover.

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its storm warning for destructive winds, very large hailstones and heavy rainfall, which is expected to hit areas of Ballina within minutes.

The coastal areas to the north as far as Byron Bay and to the south to Evans Head are also likely to be affected

From the Bureau: "Thunderstorms of increasing intensity have been observed on radar in the north of the Northern rivers forecast district.  

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds, very large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle.

A particularly intense thunderstorm cell with the potential to cause major damage was located near Lismore and moving east at the time of issue."  

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

UPDATE 3.50pm: HAIL stones the sized of ice cubes have been reported striking parts of the Northern Rivers including outside The Northern Star's office in Goonellabah.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest storm track has the cell moving in an east north easterly direction at a speed of 50kmh, putting Ballina squarely in its path.

Stephanie Spackman, duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the large hail was the result of the storm's extremely strong updraft.

"If you've got a really strong updraft that keeps those ice particles moving in the thunderstorms a lot longer and that gives them time to grow and they'll get to a point where they are too heavy and will fall out," Ms Spackman said.

The Bureau is closely monitoring the cell which Ms Spackman noted had developed "very quickly". 

Hail hits the region as storm passes over near Goonellabah.
Hail hits the region as storm passes over near Goonellabah. Marc Stapelberg

ORIGINAL: AN INTENSE storm cell is moving rapidly towards the coast from the foothills of the Great Divide near Tabulam.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar is predicting the storm cell will pass through Coraki before continuing towards the coast.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau with large hailstones and heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding alongside damaging winds over the next several hours.

Locations which could be affected include Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle.

Hail has been already been hitting parts of Ballina, according to the North Coast Storm Chasers Facebook page.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  north coast storm chasers severe thunderstorm warning storm cell

