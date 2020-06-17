Queensland to open gates for Titans-Dragons clash

QUEENSLAND footy fans have received golden news with crowds allowed back at games from this weekend.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Wednesday morning that crowds of 2000 will be allowed to attend stadiums.

The NRL's Gold Coast Titans will become the first Queensland team to welcome back larger crowds when they host St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The AFL's Brisbane Lions will host West Coast at the Gabba on Saturday night and the Gold Coast Suns will be home to the Adelaide Crows at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

Clubs are now formulating plans on how they will decide which fans are allowed into the 2000 crowd cap.

It is likely sponsors, corporate supporters and members will be given priority to attend games, with clubs to make announcements later on Wednesday.

"This is obviously great news for the Titans and the NRL, but for fans of sports across Queensland," Titans CEO Steve Mitchell. said

"The past few months have been tough on everyone, and the hard work done by the NRL in getting our competition restarted gave us a feeling that life was finally returning to normal.

"This is a great reward for Titans fans who have been unable to get along to support their team at games, and obviously a big boost for our playing group as well to be able to run onto the field and see and hear the support they have from the Titans Legion.

Crowds during the Gold Coast Titans v Wests Tigers NRL Round 2 game at Cbus Super Stadium.

"There will still be a number of public health restrictions and protocols in place at the venue to ensure the health and safety of our fans.

"But this is certainly a positive milestone for us, the NRL and sports fans in Queensland, and the Titans are delighted to be the first Queensland team to be back playing in front of our supporters this weekend."

The Brisbane Broncos will play in NSW on Thursday night against Newcastle at Central Coast Stadium while the North Queensland Cowboys are away to Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

The Broncos return home to Suncorp Stadium on Saturday week to host the Titans in a local derby while the Cowboys' first home game with a crowd since Round 1 will be against Newcastle on Saturday week.

The Cowboys have only played one game with a crowd at their new Townsville stadium and captain Jason Taumalolo said he was looking forward to having fans back in the stands.

"The crowds can change momentum in games," Taumalolo said.

"We go out there and play in front of big crowds in Townsville and they give us that extra energy when we've got our backs against the wall.

"The sooner we get support into our stadiums, the better for the game, players and teams it will be.

"The crowds help swing momentum and give the boys energy at times."