Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gas explosion at Ballina shopping centre

Emergency services at a gas explosion at Ballina Central.
Emergency services at a gas explosion at Ballina Central.
Claudia Jambor
by

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a Ballina shopping centre this evening.

A spokeswoman from Ballina Central confirmed the incident, but said details were still "sketchy".

She said the explosion happened in the coffee shop, Cafe Fix.

There has been an explosion at Cafe Fix at Ballina Central.
There has been an explosion at Cafe Fix at Ballina Central.

It is understood one person, a worker at the cafe, has been transported to hospital.

The details of the person's injuries are unknown.

Reports from the scene indicate the man was cooking when there was a "single blast". He then self-presented to Ballina Hospital for treatment.

NSW Ambulance Media said they had no reports of an explosion.

There has been a gas explosion at Ballina Central.
There has been a gas explosion at Ballina Central.

The shopping centre's security company posted this message on Facebook tonight: "URGENT. I would strongly advise people stay away from Ballina Central Shopping Centre (where IGA is) until further notice.

"There has been a gas explosion at a business in the centre and emergency services on scene.

"One person injured and being transferred to Brisbane I believe."

It is understood there is no structural damage to the shopping centre.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star
1000 people say final farewell to much-loved Kyogle man

1000 people say final farewell to much-loved Kyogle man

MALCOLM WALLIS loved Kyogle. And the town loved him back.

Woman was allegedly paid to murder man's father

Jessica Honey Fallon is on trial at the Lismore District Court accused of attempted murder.

Former Byron Bay woman pleads not guilty to charges

5 kids in danger: 'Powerful rip', no parents to be seen

Girl Tuesday columnist Maggie Cooper says more education about the surf is needed.

"Had we not been there it's possible a tragedy would have occurred"

Minister leaves 'questions unanswered' in child snatch saga

Shadow Minister for Family and Community Services Tania Mihailuk is calling for a comprehensive investigation into how a woman was able to make off with her toddler son during a supervised visit last Friday.

Opposition calls for 'comprehensive investigation'

Local Partners