Gas explosion at Ballina shopping centre

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a Ballina shopping centre this evening.
A spokeswoman from Ballina Central confirmed the incident, but said details were still "sketchy".
She said the explosion happened in the coffee shop, Cafe Fix.
It is understood one person, a worker at the cafe, has been transported to hospital.
The details of the person's injuries are unknown.
Reports from the scene indicate the man was cooking when there was a "single blast". He then self-presented to Ballina Hospital for treatment.
NSW Ambulance Media said they had no reports of an explosion.
The shopping centre's security company posted this message on Facebook tonight: "URGENT. I would strongly advise people stay away from Ballina Central Shopping Centre (where IGA is) until further notice.
"There has been a gas explosion at a business in the centre and emergency services on scene.
"One person injured and being transferred to Brisbane I believe."
It is understood there is no structural damage to the shopping centre.
More to come.