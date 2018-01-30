Gas explosion at Ballina shopping centre

Emergency services at a gas explosion at Ballina Central.

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a Ballina shopping centre this evening.

A spokeswoman from Ballina Central confirmed the incident, but said details were still "sketchy".

She said the explosion happened in the coffee shop, Cafe Fix.

It is understood one person, a worker at the cafe, has been transported to hospital.

The details of the person's injuries are unknown.

Reports from the scene indicate the man was cooking when there was a "single blast". He then self-presented to Ballina Hospital for treatment.

NSW Ambulance Media said they had no reports of an explosion.

The shopping centre's security company posted this message on Facebook tonight: "URGENT. I would strongly advise people stay away from Ballina Central Shopping Centre (where IGA is) until further notice.

"There has been a gas explosion at a business in the centre and emergency services on scene.

"One person injured and being transferred to Brisbane I believe."

It is understood there is no structural damage to the shopping centre.

More to come.