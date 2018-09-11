Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman /
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATED: Four crews extinguishing Calliope fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 1:39 PM

UPDATED 2.42PM: FIREY'S have extinguished the blaze on Stowe Rd and are monitoring the area.

EARLIER 1.39PM: FOUR crews are extinguishing a large grass fire near Calliope Country Club on Stowe Rd, Calliope this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 11.45am and have been working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was still active but was not currently threatening any property.

"The fire has multiple fronts and is being contained bit-by-bit," he said.

calliope fires
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The project that will deliver $50 million boost to economy

    premium_icon The project that will deliver $50 million boost to economy

    Business "WE ARE the premium place to do business in the Northern Rivers, not only for cattle, but for other business industries as well."

    Are there yellow ants in your yard? Take a photo

    Are there yellow ants in your yard? Take a photo

    Environment There has been a suspected new sighting of these invasive pests

    $2.5 million medical centre planned for Lismore

    premium_icon $2.5 million medical centre planned for Lismore

    News The practice would provide specialist services for local residents

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

    News The community knows best the people who deserve our recognition

    Local Partners