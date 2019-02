Ray Revill makes an appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over one charge of animal cruelty last year.

THE former curator of the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

This is after footage emerged last year which showed him violently killing a kangaroo joey.

Ray Revill was removed from his role, which he held for about a decade, as a result of the allegation.

Sanctuary staff are at the Maryborough courthouse for the sentence.

More to come.