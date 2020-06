Paramedics are on scene at a car crash into a tree.

UPDATE 3.15pm:

The five patients involved in the car crash were not injured and declined to be transported to hospital.



Earlier 2.30pm:

FIVE people are being assessed by paramedics after a car crashed into a tree this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Macks Rd, Monto just before the Mack Bridge at 2.13pm.

All five people are out of the car and are being assessed for injuries.

