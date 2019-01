EMERGENCY Service crews are fighting an out of control structure fire at a sawmill in Leeville.

RFS Superintendent Boyd Townsend said three fire appliances with RFS and one from Fire & Rescue Casino were at the scene.

Crews were called out at 4pm to 340 Busbys Flat Rd.

"Crews are actively fighting the fire which is in a building at the sawmill,” Supt. Townsend said.