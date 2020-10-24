Menu
Crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Autobarn complex in Greenway Dve, Tweed Heads.
BREAKING: Crews battling fire at shopping complex

Cathy Adams
by
24th Oct 2020 7:46 AM
UPDATE 8.00am: A LARGE fire burning at Autobarn in Tweed Heads has been contained, but not yet extinguished.

Fire & Rescue NSW said 35 firefighters are on scene, attacking the fire in Greenway Dve.

A priority is to contain il running off from the premises.

There are reports the nearby Bunnings has been evacuated and the car park blocked off.

 

Original story: FIRE fighters are working to contain a large fire, believed to be burning in the Autobarn building at Tweed Heads.

Just before 6am this morning Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to reports of smoke showing under the door of a large building on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads.

Crews arrived to find a fire had started and was growing quickly.

Fire & Rescue crews from Tweed Heads, Banora Point, and Murwillumbah are in attendance.

More to come.

