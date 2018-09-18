LEAVE NOW: QFES warns Agnes residents of 'fast moving' fire

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control a fire at Agnes Water.

UPDATE 11.49am:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has warned a "fast moving" fire at Agnes Water could have a significant impact on the community.

It released a 'leave now' notice at 11.45am this morning, for the fire which is impacting properties on Jaenke Crt, Jakeman Dr and Lady Elliot Dr.

At 11.45am the fire was travelling in a north-west direction from Lady Elliot Dr, between Jaenke Ct and Anderson Way toward Bicentennial Dr and Round Hill Road.

There are six crews working to control the blaze, and ten on the way.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property," QFES said.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

Lady Elliot Drive is blocked between Jaenke Road and Anderson Way. Residents in this area are still able to leave.

Residents at Jaenke Court should evacuate in a southerly direction on Lady Elliot Drive toward Rocky Crossing Road.

Residents on Lady Elliot Drive closest to Jaenke Court should evacuate in a southerly direction on Lady Elliot Drive toward Rocky Crossing Road.

Residents closest to Anderson Way should evacuate in a northerly direction using Anderson Way and Bicentennial Drive.

Residents on Jakeman Drive should evacuate south using Allingham Way and Lady Elliot Drive.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has recommended this for residents:

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

A FIRE has broken out at Agnes Water near Lady Elliott Dr.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on the scene and more crews are on the way.

The fire is estimated to be about four acres in size.