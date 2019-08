Fire crews are on their way to a fire in Casino.

Fire crews are on their way to a fire in Casino. Liana Turner

UPDATE 5.09pm: THE Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions due to a fire near Hotham Street in South Casino.

The road is closed near Rifle Range Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey.

Original story: A HOUSE is reportedly well alight in Casino.

The Rural Fire Service reports two crews are on their way to the fire in Hotham Street, which is "well alight".

