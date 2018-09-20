Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night.
ROBBERY: A man was robbed at knifepoint in Berserker last night. Rob Williams
Breaking

Female robbed at knifepoint in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

POLICE are hunting for a bearded mountain bike rider after he robbed a female at knife point in Berserker overnight.

Investigating detectives revealed the crime took place just after 1.17am on Musgrave Street.

A 37-year-old female was walking down the street after withdrawing money from a nearby shopping centre ATM when he was approached by an armed man.

The man allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before threatening her with a knife and stealing a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained grazes to her hands but did not required hospital treatment.

The attacker was described as being a Caucasian male, wearing a dark hooded jumper, riding a mountain bike with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey will speak with media about the incident this morning.

More to follow

berserker editors picks knifepoint robbery tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CUP DAY: The Lismore horse that could win $60,000

    premium_icon CUP DAY: The Lismore horse that could win $60,000

    Sport "I JUST thought we'd give him a go. I won't be surprised if he runs a big race. Just needs a bit of luck.”

    End of an era: Ballina's best-loved home on the market

    premium_icon End of an era: Ballina's best-loved home on the market

    Property Retro 50s beach house in prime beach location

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    When will the Ballina waterslides open?

    premium_icon When will the Ballina waterslides open?

    News The temperatures are heating up and the slides look pretty inviting

    • 20th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    'ICON GONE': Beloved pub shuts its doors

    premium_icon 'ICON GONE': Beloved pub shuts its doors

    Business Owners say the decision was made with "a heavy heart”

    Local Partners