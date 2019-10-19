Menu
Man dead after two cars, motorbike crash

Sam Flanagan
by
18th Oct 2019 4:55 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2019 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORBIKE rider has died after colliding with a vehicle on Waterfall Way west of Bellingen on Friday.

The incident occurred just after 4pm, with Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance called to the scene.

Reports suggest a 56-year-old man was east bound on Waterfall Way when he struck a west bound car, with one other vehicle also suffering damage in the incident. 

The car which collided with the motorcycle is believed to have been carrying two adults and a baby.

All three were taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with minor injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Armidale, has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.  

The incident occurred just west of Thora near Summerville Rd. 

It's the second fatal crash on the road in six days after a woman crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

