Man trapped under vehicle flown to hospital

Claudia Jambor
by

Update, 4.49pm: A MAN trapped under a truck has been flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe leg injuries. 

The man was freed from under what has been described as a 'ute-like' vehicle and treated before being airlifted across the border. 

Update 4.09pm: IT'S understood a man trapped under a truck will be flown to the Gold Coast with severe leg injuries.

Paramedics on scene a Fernleigh Rd property say the man, understood to be in his 70s, is drifting in and out of consciousness.

It's understood he remains trapped under a 'ute-like' vehicle as State Emergency Service and police are on scene trying to free the man.

Three ambulances were called to the area along with emergency services about 3.15pm.
 

Original story 3.47pm: A FARMER is reportedly trapped under a truck on a property north of Ballina.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is en route to Fernleigh Primary School to land and provide medical assistance.

It's understood the 70-year-old man has serious leg injuries and suspected head and chest injuries.

More to come.

Topics:  emergency services farm accident northern rivers community westpac chopper

Lismore Northern Star
