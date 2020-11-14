UPDATE: Helicopter called to crash, two people trapped

Emergency services are on their way to a crash at Ballina.

UPDATE 11.20am: TWO people remain trapped in their vehicles after a two car crash this morning.

Two NSW Ambulance crews are attending and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the scene.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a crash at West Ballina on the Bruxner Hwy.

The crash occurred at 10.45 near the Pacific Hwy, and was believed to be a head on between two vehicles, one towing a caravan.

Reports indicate one person was trapped in their vehicle.

Transport NSW advises motorists to exercise caution in the area and allow extra travel time.

People on social media are reporting traffic being turned away from the site.

MORE NEWS: A man was taken to hospital after a disagreement got out of hand last night