Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are on their way to a crash at Ballina.
Emergency services are on their way to a crash at Ballina.
News

UPDATE: Helicopter called to crash, two people trapped

Cathy Adams
by
14th Nov 2020 10:57 AM

UPDATE 11.20am: TWO people remain trapped in their vehicles after a two car crash this morning.

Two NSW Ambulance crews are attending and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a crash at West Ballina on the Bruxner Hwy.

The crash occurred at 10.45 near the Pacific Hwy, and was believed to be a head on between two vehicles, one towing a caravan.

Reports indicate one person was trapped in their vehicle.

Transport NSW advises motorists to exercise caution in the area and allow extra travel time.

People on social media are reporting traffic being turned away from the site.

MORE NEWS: A man was taken to hospital after a disagreement got out of hand last night

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        Premium Content YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        News If you want to rub shoulders with the likes of Hollywood star Matt Damon this Christmas be prepared to pay top dollar.

        Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Premium Content Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Sport The former player said he ‘could not resist the exciting offer’

        Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Premium Content Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Sport COVID-19 was the driver behind people catching the golf bug

        Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        Premium Content Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the vehicle fled back across the border at “excessive speed”.