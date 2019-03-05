Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape, crime scene, police generic
Police tape, crime scene, police generic Jarrard Potter
Breaking

Summerland Way closed after horror smash

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Mar 2019 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 12PM: Motorists are advised to avoid the Summerland Way between Grafton and Junction Hill as emergency services attend a serious two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place on a sweeping bend of the Summerland Way near the Earl St intersection.

The major road is currently closed between North St, Grafton and Pine St, Junction Hill. All traffic is urged to take a diversion via Back Lane.

Emergency services attend a two-vehicle collision at Junction Hill on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019.
Emergency services attend a two-vehicle collision at Junction Hill on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Jarrard Potter

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Summerland Way this morning.

Traffic is affected in both directions following the collision, around 5km north of Grafton*.

A two-vehicle collision occurred on a bend of the Summerland Way near the Earl St intersection between Grafton and Junction Hill at about 11am Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Image: Live Traffic NSW
A two-vehicle collision occurred on a bend of the Summerland Way near the Earl St intersection between Grafton and Junction Hill at about 11am Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Image: Live Traffic NSW

NSW Ambulance, RFS, Fire and Rescue as well as Coffs/Clarence Police District are in attendance at the scene.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution.

* The original story has been edited from 5km north of Grafton, not 5km north of Junction Hill as first stated (see LiveTraffic.com map below).

Live Traffic NSW initially reported the two-vehicle collision north of Junction Hill. The crash occurred just south of Junction Hill, 5km north of Grafton.
Live Traffic NSW initially reported the two-vehicle collision north of Junction Hill. The crash occurred just south of Junction Hill, 5km north of Grafton. Live Traffic NSW
crash live traffic nsw summerland way
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Why celebrity chef 'can't wait' for food festival

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Why celebrity chef 'can't wait' for food festival

    Whats On WE'VE got a very special guest coming to Lismore's Eat the Street on Saturday.

    Major revamp of iconic building in Kyogle's main street

    premium_icon Major revamp of iconic building in Kyogle's main street

    News The $714,000 project will bring in more visitors and create jobs

    $24 million of marijuana seized in raids across northern NSW

    premium_icon $24 million of marijuana seized in raids across northern NSW

    Crime 12,000 plants seized as part of this year's eradication program

    SOS: Why we need a one-stop emergency website in NSW

    premium_icon SOS: Why we need a one-stop emergency website in NSW

    Opinion Faced with a disaster, it can be hard to get info quickly

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:00 PM