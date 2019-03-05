Summerland Way closed after horror smash

UPDATE, 12PM: Motorists are advised to avoid the Summerland Way between Grafton and Junction Hill as emergency services attend a serious two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place on a sweeping bend of the Summerland Way near the Earl St intersection.

The major road is currently closed between North St, Grafton and Pine St, Junction Hill. All traffic is urged to take a diversion via Back Lane.

Emergency services attend a two-vehicle collision at Junction Hill on Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Jarrard Potter

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Summerland Way this morning.

Traffic is affected in both directions following the collision, around 5km north of Grafton*.

A two-vehicle collision occurred on a bend of the Summerland Way near the Earl St intersection between Grafton and Junction Hill at about 11am Tuesday, 5th March, 2019. Image: Live Traffic NSW

NSW Ambulance, RFS, Fire and Rescue as well as Coffs/Clarence Police District are in attendance at the scene.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution.

* The original story has been edited from 5km north of Grafton, not 5km north of Junction Hill as first stated (see LiveTraffic.com map below).