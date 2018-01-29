Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Car mounts divider in crash on busy road

Police are on scene at a crash in Ballina
Police are on scene at a crash in Ballina Kevin Farmer
Claudia Jambor
by

Update 5.17pm: A CAR has reportedly mounted a divider on a busy arterial road between Ballina and Lennox Head earlier this afternoon in what was a bizarre sight for emergency services.

The driver, a man understood to be in his 30s, was driving towards Lennox Head on Angels Beach Dr when he allegedly crashed onto the divider about 50m from a bridge over Chickiba Creek. 

Ballina Fire and Rescue cleared a small spill off the road and cleared the roadway.

It's understood a man has been taken from the scene by police.

 

Original 3.48pm: POLICE are investigating a single-car crash at Ballina this afternoon after reports it hit a guard rail along one of the town's most scenic routes.

Emergency services were called to Angels Beach Dr near Links Ave just after 3pm.

The North Coast Crash Investigations Unit are on scene with Ballina police investigating the circumstances behind the crash.

An Ambulance Media spokeswoman said paramedics are on their way to the scene.

It's unknown whether the driver or any passengers have sustained injuries.

More to come.

Topics:  crash investigations unit northern rivers roads police richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
'Wal' came for a day, and stayed for a lifetime

'Wal' came for a day, and stayed for a lifetime

MALCOLM WALLIS loved Kyogle. And the town loved him back.

WATCH: Explosions clear the way for highway upgrade

Work continues on the upgrade to the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

To upgrade the Pacific Highway, there needs to be explosions

What if the Lake Pool was moved to the middle of Lismore?

The Lismore Lake Pool on a quiet day.

WHAT could possibly replace the Lismore Lake Pool?

Byron All Shorts brings the best of our filmmakers

TALENTED: Filmmakers and jury for Byron All Shorts, part of Flickerfest 2018.

Filmmakers from Byron and Lismore awarded

Local Partners