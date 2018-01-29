Car mounts divider in crash on busy road

Police are on scene at a crash in Ballina

Police are on scene at a crash in Ballina Kevin Farmer

Update 5.17pm: A CAR has reportedly mounted a divider on a busy arterial road between Ballina and Lennox Head earlier this afternoon in what was a bizarre sight for emergency services.

The driver, a man understood to be in his 30s, was driving towards Lennox Head on Angels Beach Dr when he allegedly crashed onto the divider about 50m from a bridge over Chickiba Creek.

Ballina Fire and Rescue cleared a small spill off the road and cleared the roadway.

It's understood a man has been taken from the scene by police.

Original 3.48pm: POLICE are investigating a single-car crash at Ballina this afternoon after reports it hit a guard rail along one of the town's most scenic routes.

Emergency services were called to Angels Beach Dr near Links Ave just after 3pm.

The North Coast Crash Investigations Unit are on scene with Ballina police investigating the circumstances behind the crash.

An Ambulance Media spokeswoman said paramedics are on their way to the scene.

It's unknown whether the driver or any passengers have sustained injuries.

More to come.