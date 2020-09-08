BREAKING: Emergency services called to crash in Tweed
THREE people have been accessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Murwillumbah today.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Cane Rd and Racecourse Rd at about 12.45pm.
A 70-year-old man was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time but has now been freed.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 51-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were treated by paramedics for shock.
No one was transported to hospital.
Police have been contacted for comment.
It is understood the road is now open.