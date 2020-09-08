Menu
Three people were accessed by paramedics at the scene.
Three people were accessed by paramedics at the scene.
BREAKING: Emergency services called to crash in Tweed

Jessica Lamb
8th Sep 2020 1:52 PM
THREE people have been accessed by paramedics after a two-car crash in Murwillumbah today.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Cane Rd and Racecourse Rd at about 12.45pm.

A 70-year-old man was trapped in one of the cars for a period of time but has now been freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 51-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman were treated by paramedics for shock.

No one was transported to hospital.

Police have been contacted for comment.

It is understood the road is now open.

