UPDATE: Police confirm one dead in horror crash

UPDATE 12PM: Police have confirmed a man has died after colliding with a truck in a horror crash on Childers Rd this morning.

Officer in charge of Bundaberg police Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Bazzo said the man died on impact and the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

He said both the car and the truck sustained substantial damage in the crash.

"A vehicle travelling south towards Childers has collided head-on with a semi-trailer," he said.

"Investigations are still in the early stages, we are trying to ascertain the cause of the crash.

"We still have road closures in place, we're asking people to avoid the area, we expect the road will be closed for a number of hours."

Sen Sgt Bazzo urged road users to remember the fatal five.

UPDATE 11AM: Emergency crews are still on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics treated a patient with critical injuries and another declined transport to hospital.

Meanwhile, at Farnsfield a man has been treated for chest injuries after a tractor and trailer incident.

The scene of the crash at Farnsfield, as the rescue chopper prepares to airlift a patient.

A 38-year-old man was working on the back of the tractor before one of the bins fell and trapped him between it and the wheel.

The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.

Emergency crews on the scene at a crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.

Update 10.45am: Drivers along Childers Rd can expect delays with the road closed in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash at Pine Creek.

At the moment cars are slowly being directed around the crash but QPS are expected to set up a road block and detour at Apple Tree Creek.

A QPS spokesman said that the crash involved three cars and a truck.

Ergon Energy are also on scene.

UPDATE: Emergency services are responding to two serious incidents happening simultaneously south of Bundaberg.

The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a machinery incident at Farnsfield.

At 9.55am emergency services were called to the scene on Tramway and Pitts Rds.

Paramedics are on scene treating a male patient.

Emergency services are also on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd.

It is understood multiple vehicles have crashed near the forestry area at Pine Creek.

A QAS spokesman confirmed that authorities were called to the scene at 9.55am.

All services are responding.

More to come.